July 4th Fireworks Shows

Oceanside – Annual Oceanside Fireworks Show

Oceanside starts the patriotic festivities early with a fireworks show on July 3rd. The annual fireworks display takes place at the El Corazon Senior Center off Rancho Del Oro Drive. Spectators are encouraged to park in nearby parking lots and walk over as parking can be tricky. This event is free to the public, however, there will be food trucks parked along Rancho Del Oro Drive selling their yummy goods. Look for road closures and park accordingly. Most of all, have fun!

El Corazon Senior Center at Rancho Del Oro Drive

3302 Senior Center Drive

July 3rd, 5:00 – 9:30 PM

Carlsbad – Legoland California’s Red, White, and Boom!

There are tons of rides and attractions at Legoland California. They amp up the fun with some “All-American” picnic games (sack races, water-balloon toss, etc.) and then end with a fabulous fireworks display. If you can’t make it to the park, there are a few spots locally to park and watch the fireworks show. To view the fireworks from inside the park, you must purchase a ticket for each person.

LEGOLAND California Theme Park

One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008′

Park opens at 10:00 AM, Fireworks at 8:30 PM

Vista Independence Day Celebration

The Moonlight Amphitheatre, located within Brengle Terrace Park opens up and has prime viewing up on the grassy hill above the amphitheatre. There is always fantastic live music, an honorary ceremony involving the City of Vista and our service men and women and you got it – fireworks! $5/person inside the amphitheatre.

Brengle Terrace Park/Moonlight Amphitheatre

1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084

7:00 to 10:00 PM

San Marcos – 4th of July Celebration

It’s lawn seating only for the celebration in San Marcos at Bradley Park, so be sure to bring blankets and low back chairs. The fun includes carnival games, bounce houses, plenty of food options available for purchase and, of course, fireworks!

Bradley Park

465 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

6:00 to 9:00 PM

Escondido – Independence Day Festival and Fireworks

Join the community of Escondido for their 54th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks Show. It’s going to be a day and night filled with all kinds of patriotic fun for the whole family! There will be tasty food vendors, live music, and plenty of activities, games and fun for kids aged 0-99.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Festival begins at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Del Mar/Solana Beach – San Diego County Fair Fireworks Show

The San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds out-does itself every year with a stellar fireworks show. And of course, there is delicious Fair food and entertainment all day long. Parking and getting to the fair can be tricky, so you will want to plan in advance. The Fair fireworks might be viewable from outside the fair, too You’ll want to choose a close or elevated location to get the best viewing. To view the fireworks inside the fair, you must purchase a fair ticket.