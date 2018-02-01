Julie Martinez Recognized As Boys & Girls Club “Youth of the Year”

Vista, CA — 22 Club members were honored at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s annual Youth of the Year awards celebration January 25th, 2018. Julie Martinez, a senior at Rancho Buena Vista High, was named the 2017 Youth of the Year. Martinez, 17, is actively involved in volunteering with the Club’s junior staff program, tutoring Club members and participates in her high school band’s drumline, drama, and public policy club. Martinez plans to continue her studies after high school graduation with the goal of working in the medical industry. The distinguished Youth of the Year award and a certificate of appreciation was presented by City of Vista Mayor Judy Ritter accompanied by Deputy Mayor John Aguilera. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Board of Directors also presented Julie Martinez with a scholarship to help pursue her education.

April Diaz, Assistant Principal of Madison Middle School, was the Keynote speaker for the event. She spoke about setting goals and being flexible in education. Jason Omundson, crime prevention specialist for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was honored with the Have a Heart for Kids award which recognizes Outstanding Service to the youth of Vista. Omundson leads youth bike safety and drug prevention classes in Vista.

Other award winners included:

Julie Martinez, Overall Youth of the Year, Rancho Buena Vista High

Victor Mora, Madison Middle School Youth of the Year

Christina Vincent, Vista Magnet Youth of the Year

Angela Guerrero, VIDA Youth of the Year

Morganne Bailey, Guajome Academy, Middle School Athlete of the Year.

Krystal Hernandez, Social Recreation, Breeze Hill Elementary

Christian Rangle, Technology, Temple Heights Elementary

Alyssa Solis, Arts & Crafts, Maryland Elementary

Mireya Gonzalez, Education, Guajome Academy

Kylie Ko, Performing Arts, Maryland Elementary

Elias Salazar, Athletics, VAPA Elementary

Jimena Villalobos, Torch Club, Guajome Academy

Lizbeth Cruz, Poetry, Maryland Elementary

David Perez, Kinder Club, Guajome Academy

Ricky Ruiz, Junior Staff, Vista Magnet Middle School

Ashley Gonzalez, Scholar, Vista Magnet Middle School

Samuel Thomas, Athlete, Vista Magnet Middle School

Malia Cannon, Scholar, Madison Middle School

Rainie Stevens, Athlete, Madison Middle School

Akel Akhilesh Arugadoss, Scholar, VIDA

Zachary Thomas, Athlete, VIDA

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista The Boys & Girls Club of Vista (BGCV) is a youth development organization dedicated to providing safe, fun and educational programs for all youth during non-school hours. The BGCV serves over 2400 youth a year ages 5-18 offering affordable outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles. 97% of Vista Club members believe they will continue their education beyond high school graduation.

BGCV is a local, independent organization affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The BGCV raises 100% of the funds that support our life changing programs through individual giving, events and grants. 100% of those funds stay in North County to serve youth in our local communities.

Since 1963, our mission is to inspire and enable all boys and girls and especially those that need us the most to help them reach their full potential as responsible, productive and caring citizens.

For more info, please visit www.bgcvista.org.

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista