Judy L Pantazo Receives Heifer Hope Award at GFWC International Convention Palm Springs

Congratulations to Judy L. Pantazo for her Heifer HOPE award at our General Federation of Women’s Clubs Convention in Palm Desert, June 23-26! Judy is the President of The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC.

When a sister in Federation asked us at the GFWC Convention, “What did you and your Club do to receive the Heifer Hope award?” we promised to share our Club’s experiences with Heifer International. Dedicated promotion, humor and fun have helped Judy L. Pantazo and The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC raise over $4,300 over the last three years.

First of all – a bit of history about the award. In 2014, Heifer International celebrated their 70th anniversary and partnership with GFWC by creating a new award to be given each year at annual convention: the Linda Dennis Heifer Hope Award. Linda Dennis joined the Oviedo Woman’s Club in Florida in 1983, and was a member of many clubs during her almost thirty years in GFWC. While President of Florida Federation from 2008-2010, Linda led the women in her state to gift an enormous amount of “hope” to families in need through Heifer International. The Heifer Hope award goes to a member of GFWC who goes above and beyond to further the mission of Heifer International. And, like the amazing woman this award was named after, this clubwoman is a person who empowers the women around her to work toward a more hopeful world.

This year’s fourth recipient of the Heifer Hope award is Judy L. Pantazo, recognizing her strong support and promotion of Heifer International. Thanks to Frances Hale and Jill Kilty Newburn from Heifer International and CFWC International Outreach Chairman Carol Spiker for giving this award to a very deserving Women’s Club member!

Starting 40 years ago during her career in retail, Judy’s charity of choice for donations was Heifer International. She supported bringing hope to those who are in need around the world, providing animals to farmers – mostly women – throughout the world to bring them and their families out of poverty. Heifer gives them the opportunity to become self-reliant in their world simply by giving them an animal and some training and leaving the rest up to them. This teaches them and their children the necessary skills of self-survival, business and life all rolled up in one animal.

After joining The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC in 2012, Judy served as First Vice-President, promoted various Club projects, collected and organized members’ volunteer hours, and wrote some narrative reports. She says, “I just love projects!” and is always on the lookout for new community groups for our Club to support with volunteering and fundraising.

In 2015, realizing that the Club was not involved in an International Outreach project, Judy encouraged us to support Heifer International. A committee under Judy’s leadership held a “White Elephant” sale at a Club meeting in honor of Heifer International; they didn’t think anyone would know what a “White Goat” sale was. After humorous presentations at Club meetings, our members cleaned out their closets and garages and donated their treasures; they then sold those treasures to each other netting the Club a nice “nest egg” of $435. An amazing array of paintings, books, scarves, jewelry, sheets, towels and miscellaneous stuff was traded along with smiles, knowing we were supporting a great program.

Our mascot for Heifer International was a cow bank, which moo-ed every time money was placed inside, to the delight of visitors and members. Yes, this still occurs during business meetings! Coffee cans painted as heifer cows are placed on every table at meetings to receive loose coins. It’s amazing how much change can be collected in a year’s time.

In May the Woman’s Club of Vista participated in the annual Vista Strawberry Festival. We took our Heifer cow cans and approached every person that passed by to help us support the Heifer Project. The public learned about the club’s Heifer project and generously donated $120.

Then in December 2015 Judy promoted our annual Christmas Heifer Fundraising drive, and our members donated with heart-felt generosity, adding $196 to the Heifer fund. Club members purchased multiple ducks, geese, lambs, goats, trees, honeybees, shares of water buffalos, sheep, rabbits, llamas, pigs, shares of heifers and flocks of hope for those who are in need around the world. We proudly reported our activities and contributions in our 2015 Club narratives for International Outreach and Fundraising.

In 2016, our beloved cow mascot for Heifer International was joined by darling pig banks that were donated to us by the helicopter squadron HMLA-369 from Camp Pendleton, which The Woman’s Club of Vista supports. Four pig banks stuffed with coins totaling forty dollars from the squadron’s men and women were given to our club when they joined us for a luncheon one day.

Our club’s support of Heifer International serves our Federation resolutions: 2015-2016 GFWC Resolution 014-200 Assistance to Economically Less Developed Areas and GFWC Resolution 014-260 World Hunger.

In January the club invited Frances Hale, Community Engagement Coordinator for Heifer International, to speak to our members. Ms. Hale shared photos and stories about her time in Central America with Heifer families learning about their farming and animals. Photographs showing Ms. Hale with the club’s Heifer Project Chairwomen and the cow banks were published in six media outlets which included the photo twice. Result: great publicity for Heifer International and The Woman’s Club of Vista!

The Heifer Project for The Woman’s Club of Vista was featured in the club’s newsletter in both November and December 2016. With a colored photo and excerpt from the Heifer catalog, members were reminded about this worthy cause and urged to search through their catalogs and make donations. Members shared Heifer’s facebook posts to promote Heifer in the community and increased awareness among our facebook friends and contacts.

In November 2016 The Woman’s Club of Vista meeting started with a short quiz about Heifer which was a lot of fun and increased member awareness of the project. Each Club member stood up and took out a dollar from her purse. Heifer Project Chairwoman Judy started reading a list of questions about Heifer. For every wrong answer, members had to throw their dollar into the center of the table as a donation to Heifer. The first questions were easy, like “How do you spell ‘Heifer’?” But as questions went on they got harder. Needless to say, after eight or nine questions everyone had donated their dollar to Heifer International!

In November and December 2016 our Heifer Project Chairwoman Judy promoted our club’s annual Christmas Heifer Fundraising drive, passing out Heifer catalogs and asking members to donate to Heifer International as meaningful gifts to honor their loved ones, instead of purchasing Christmas presents. Our members donated generously, choosing shares and animals. Members reached out to their families and friends who added their donations to the club’s efforts. The club’s 2016 donations supported education for a girl for a year as well as many animals and shares of animals to provide hope for those who are in need around the world. We were able to double and even triple some of our donations during special promotions offered on facebook; our donation totals to Heifer International were boosted to $2,105 for 2016.

One last publicity release for 2016 was published in the local online newspaper, The Vista Press.com on December 29, 2016. The headline for the article was “The Woman’s Club of Vista Says ‘Get Our Community Involved’ ” and included the excerpt from the Heifer catalog and a short article with information to encourage donations. The article included contact information for the club as well as Heifer International. We proudly reported our activities and contributions in our 2016 Club narratives for International Outreach and Fundraising.

In 2017, facebook posts from Heifer International have offered doubling of contributions. In response to Judy’s leadership – with emails, phone calls, and cajoling – our Club members have continued to support Heifer with donations doubled to $1,500 in the first six months. We are doing our part in promoting and donating significant funds for Heifer International.

Congratulations and thanks to Judy L. Pantazo for sharing Hope through Heifer International.