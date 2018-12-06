Judy (Alexander) Skjegstad Obituary

Judy (Alexander) Skjegstad passed away peacefully at home with her family on November 2, 2018. She succumbed after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Judy was born in Minneapolis in 1951, moved to Vista with her family in the 1960’s.

She attended Vista High School and married her high school sweetheart Steve Skjegstad in 1970. She had one daughter, Tammy. Judy resided in Vista and Fallbrook all of her life. She worked in banking for many years, and was Senior Vice President of Operations at Financial Data Solutions Inc. in Murrieta until she retired in 2009. Judy was known to all as the kindest person you would ever meet.

She was the rock and foundation of her family and was a strong gentle soul. She was loved by all who knew her and is greatly missed. She was preceeded in death by her parents Bill and Marion Alexander,and brother William Alexander. Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve Skjegstad of Fallbrook, daughter Tammy Eperson, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Tessie Curtis and Ted Alexander of Vista, and brother Vern Alexander of Fallbrook. The family will be planning a private service.