Joyce Vernon Obituary

Joyce Vernon 1929-2019

Joyce Vernon was an Elder of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians passed away on Ester Sunday, April 21, in Tri City Hospital, Oceanside. She was born in San Luis Rey on April 25, 1929.

She spent her early childhood growing up on her Grandfather Foustino Foussat’s farm in the San Luis Rey Valley along with her ten aunts. She attend Libby School and Little Flower Academy Mission San Luis Rey and graduated from Oceanside High School “Pirates” Class of 1947.

She is proceeded in death by her sister Betty Jane Valenzuela, of San Juan Capistrano, her mother Helen Yanis Foussat and father Salvador Carranza. She leaves behind daughter Diania Caudill, son Mel Vernon, one nephew, three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Viewing and Rosary May 3rd at Eternal Hills Chapel. 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside. Celebration of Life Saturday May 4th 1- 3pm San Luis Rey Bakery & Restaurant, 490 North El Camino Real, Oceanside.