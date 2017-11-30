Journey of the Travelling 911 Memorial Painting 

On December 2nd aA 3’x4’ 911 memorial painting will be presented to the City of Vista Fire Department where it will remain until March, 2018. The artwork is a travelling display and has already been hosted in fire stations in Encinitas, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carlsbad, Solana Beach, Oceanside, Carmel Valley and in Escondido.

The painting will be presented at 10:30 am at the City of vista Fire Station #1, 175 N Melrose Drive, Vista.

Background: A local Carlsbad artist was commissioned to paint and deliver her painting to New York Ground Zero to raise money for the families of the fallen firefighters after 911. It was purchased for over $26,000 by a restaurateur who said when he hung it in his restaurant it made people too sad, so he returned it to the artist still pleased with his donation. The artist, Kelly Lucas, then organized a fund raiser event for Wounded Warriors where the painting was purchased by Wendy Moldow, a local Pacific Sotheby’s Realtor. Wendy knew this very special piece of art deserved to have its home be a Fire Station. But which? Thus the idea of the “The Traveling 911 Memorial Painting” began its journey through San Diego County.