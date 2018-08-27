Joseph Travers to Speak at September 6th Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting

August, 2018, Vista, CA—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting on Thursday, September 6, 2018, 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Ave., Vista. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Joseph Travers, Executive Director for www.SavedInAmerica.org. Travers has assisted in the rescue of 39 young girls vulnerable to Child Sex Traffickers since 2014 and is the author of “Introduction to Private Investigation, Essential Knowledge and Procedures for the Private Investigator.”

A US Navy Veteran, Mr. Travers has a total of six years of experience in Law Enforcement, specifically in Criminal Investigations and Police Training and Supervision. He is a California State Licensed Investigator (www.PeoplesDetective.com), since 1984, and his investigative work has been chronicled in People magazine, various cable networks, and on television stations such as CBS, NBC, ABC, KTTV, KCOP, KHJ, KTLA, San Diego 10, HBO VICE, and the TV movie and series Renegade.

Mr. Travers has been a Police Commissioner for the City of Oceanside, California since 2008. He is also a Pastor for National Christian Information Center, Incorporated: http://www.NcicInc.com, and ministers on a Harley Davidson Motorcycle as founder of “Born Again-The Way” Christian Motorcycle Ministry http://www.BiblesForMarines.com. He serves as a Licensed Investigator and Educator with his son, Joshua, http://www.CIAInvestigationAcademy.com..

For more information contact kgvn@cox.net or visit soroptimistvista.org.

Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public and other group and personal projects. For over 60 years in service, we have been committed to protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity. SI Vista NCI holds luncheon meetings the first and third Friday of each month at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. For more information about Soroptimists, see our website at soroptimistvista.org or email us at soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com.

North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking and modern day slavery. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve victim services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking. The Collaborative meets every other month (on the first Thursday of the month) at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista, California. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries are served.