Jones: Convicted Felons Should Not Be Automatically Eligible to Serve on Juries

Sacramento, CA – In response to Senate Bill 310, Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) releases an Are You Kidding Me? video and speaks in opposition of this measure that would allow convicted felons to automatically qualify as trial jurors.

However, Jones feels that “Convicted felons can already petition the court for a certificate of rehabilitation after three years to establish civil and political rights.” He continues, “I support this. Once your civil rights have been restored, you should be able to serve on a jury. But to pass a new law allowing every single felon, whether or not they have completed their sentence, parole or probation, is the wrong way to proceed.”

SB 310 has passed the Senate (on a party-line 27-10 vote) and is now waiting to be heard in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Video: bit.ly/SB310AYKM (case sensitive)

Senator Brian W. Jones is Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine, Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs, and parts of the City of San Diego.