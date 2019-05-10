Jones Blasts UC Davis Professor for His Anti-police Remarks

Sacramento – In the most recent “Are You Kidding Me?” video, Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) criticizes a public university professor for his hateful comments toward police officers.

Tweets of Joshua Clover, a tenured English and comparative literature professor at UC Davis, circulated recently and many public figures and private citizens asked for his resignation.

Jones expresses in the video, “Someone who is entrusted with shaping the minds of our students should never call for the murder of police officers.”

Video: https://youtu.be/OCCh07Cafx0

###

Senator Brian W. Jones is Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine, Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs, and parts of the City of San Diego.