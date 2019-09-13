Jones Blasts Proposed Ban of Gun Shows at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Sacramento, CA — Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) today voted against Assembly Bill 893 (authored by Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego), a measure which would ban gun shows from being held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.



AB 893 was approved on a party line vote by the Senate.

Jones explained that gun shows have the best record of security measures to prevent gun violence and the best record of ensuring that guns do not get into the wrong hands. Jones also reminded the Democrat Senators that the serious incident involving the illegal use of a firearm at Del Mar last year was during a concert, not during the gun show.

