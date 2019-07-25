Jones Blasts High Usage Customer Charge

That Unfairly Punishes Rural San Diegans

Sacramento, CA – In his newest “Are You Kidding Me?” video, Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) explains the impact of the California Public Utilities Commission’s decision to deny San Diego Gas and Electric Company’s request to eliminate the High Usage Customer, or HUC, charge.

Jones’ district covers much of rural San Diego including Borrego Springs, Ramona, and Valley Center.

While the HUC charge is a penalty-pricing model that is intended to encourage conservation, Jones argues that it instead contributes to higher bills for households throughout rural and inland San Diego.

