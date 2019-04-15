Loading...
Join the Vista Sheriff’s Senior Volunteers

The Vista Sheriff’s Department is recruiting volunteers 50 years or older for its Senior Patrol. The volunteers provide many services to the Vista community, including vacation home checks, patrolling neighborhoods, and checking on the welfare of elderly people or persons with disabilities. Volunteers are asked to volunteer a minimum of six hours a week.

Volunteers attend a two-week academy which covers topics on Alzheimer’s Safe Return, Crime Prevention, CPR/AED Safety, Radio Training and Basic Traffic Control. To qualify for the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol program, all applicants must successfully meet the following requirements:1458651_10152324832848340_309205652105347561_n

  • At least 50 years of age
  • Must be a U.S. citizen or legal alien who has applied for citizenship
  • Must possess a valid California Driver’s License and auto insurance
  • Must have medical insurance
  • Good moral character. Conviction of a felony is disqualifying.
  • Physically and emotionally able to perform the duties of the position
  • Must pass a complete background check
  • Pass the two-week Volunteer Patrol Academy course
  • Agree to abide by all department and program rules

Call the Vista Sheriff’s Office at 760.940.4434 to learn more about the volunteer program or check the San Diego Sheriff’s website here. http://www.sdsheriff.net/volunteer_svp.html

