Join the Vista Sheriff’s Senior Volunteers

Volunteers attend a two-week academy which covers topics on Alzheimer’s Safe Return, Crime Prevention, CPR/AED Safety, Radio Training and Basic Traffic Control. To qualify for the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol program, all applicants must successfully meet the following requirements:
- At least 50 years of age
- Must be a U.S. citizen or legal alien who has applied for citizenship
- Must possess a valid California Driver’s License and auto insurance
- Must have medical insurance
- Good moral character. Conviction of a felony is disqualifying.
- Physically and emotionally able to perform the duties of the position
- Must pass a complete background check
- Pass the two-week Volunteer Patrol Academy course
- Agree to abide by all department and program rules
Call the Vista Sheriff’s Office at 760.940.4434 to learn more about the volunteer program or check the San Diego Sheriff’s website here. http://www.sdsheriff.net/volunteer_svp.html