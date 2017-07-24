Join The Fun At Oceanside Public Library & Celebrate Summer Reading

Children’s summer reading finales at the Oceanside Public Library…Come join the fun and celebrate summer reading! The Library will host two Summer Reading Finales for children and their families. On Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave, find out who will win the top prize at the “Build a Better World Science Fair” S.T.E.A.M. Works Puppet Musical with Noteworthy Puppets. On Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway, the whole family will delight in The Buster Balloon Show, featuring comedy, fun and balloons with Buster Balloon! These finale programs are free, for children of all ages, and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. There is still time to sign up for Summer Reading, for children, teens, and adults! Summer Reading ends August 5, 2017. For more information about these events please call the Oceanside Public Library at (760) 435-5600, and visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org to learn more about additional Library programs.