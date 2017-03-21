Join The Fun At The Intergenerational Games

At the Intergenerational Games, active older adults (age 50+) are teamed up with elementary school-age students for a half-day of educational and physical activities.

The mission of the Games is to increase mutual understanding and respect between generations and to promote healthy, active, life-long behaviors.

Active older adults serve as role models for youth and help to dispel stereotypes about the abilities of older adults.

Walnut Grove Park Wednesday, April 5th 8 am Check-in Game Time is 9 am to 12 pm

If you’d like to participate, please sign up at the front desk of the San Marcos Senior Activity Center or call (760) 744-5535.