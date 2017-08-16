Johnny Miller Joins Team at Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club

Golfing Legend to Add Signature Design Touch to Golf Course

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (August 14, 2017) – Warner Springs Ranch Resort (WSRR) recently signed on golfing legend Johnny Miller to add his name and signature touch to the Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club. Miller, alongside his Johnny Miller Design Group, will provide expert knowledge on the redesign of select components, complementing the heritage and history of Warner Springs Ranch Resort.

“After our first visit to the resort, my sons and I were intrigued by the opportunity to be part of this amazing property’s legacy,” said Miller. “We hope to host champion level events here once the updates are complete.”

Miller has signed an ongoing deal to continue the improvements to the Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club and maintain its status as a championship golf course. The Johnny Miller Design Group is a tight-knit and family-centered enterprise, with sons Johnny Miller, Jr. and Andy Miller working together on various high-profile design projects.

The Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club was reopened in November 2015 and includes an 18-hole golf course, golf clubhouse and restaurant, the Warner Springs Golf Grill. Miller’s improvements to the golf course will begin immediately and visitors will start seeing enhancements later this year. The partnership could also lead to the future creation of nine additional holes.

Johnny Miller’s Experience

Armed with his trademark insight on all things golf, Miller’s experience as a champion player and cherished announcer will serve as an asset to the development of the golf club. Miller was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998, supported by his 25 PGA Tour wins and a 28-year tenure as “America’s most respected television golf analyst.” As the lead analyst for NBC Sports, the golfer-turned-broadcaster remains at the forefront of the industry with multiple Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Sports Personality/Sports Event Analyst.” In joining the WSSR team, Miller will apply his knowledge from courses across the world, elevating the iconic golf club to the next level of excellence.

Miller was first introduced to the resort and its owners by Byron Casper of Byron Casper Golf, who works very closely with WSRR. Byron continues the legacy of his father, the late acclaimed golfer Billy Casper, as the connection between the two families is one that began well before Miller became the legendary golfer that he is known as today. After one of his “fireside” talks in San Francisco, Billy fatefully reassured Johnny Miller’s mother to continue encouraging her son to become a professional golfer.

Additional California golf courses designed by Miller include Maderas Golf Club in Poway, and both courses at Silverado Resort in Napa Valley.

The Resort’s Continued Rejuvenation

Since acquiring the historic property in spring 2013, Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC has been working to rejuvenate the beloved property. In addition to the Golf Club, WSRR most recently re-opened 10 renovated historic cottages for overnight stays, adding to the ranch’s “Old West” essence.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors new and returning to the resort,” said Fred Grand WSRR President. “Whether you’re interested in a round of golf, an escape from city life in one of our cottages, riding horses, scenic walks and adventures through the hills, or a quiet dinner on the veranda, Warner Springs Ranch Resort delivers it.”

The next phases of the resort renovation are set to include an art gallery/studio featuring the works of local artists, more updated cottages and overnight accommodations, plus reopening the famed hot springs pool complex.

For resort updates and to sign up for the e-newsletter, visit www.warnerspringsranchresort. com.

About Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC … In 2013, Pacific Hospitality Group, Inc. acquired the historic Warner Springs Ranch Resort, which is now under the management of Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC. While observing important conservation, tribal and historic issues, the resort is currently undergoing a multi-phase renovation to restore its beloved accommodations and recreational activities, along with new upgrades and amenity options. The first phase of the renovations re-opened the Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club and Warner Springs Golf Grill in fall 2015 followed by horseback riding and a fully stocked Gas Mart with 24/7 fuel services, and most recently, 10 historic cottages were renovated and reopened.

WSRR Managing Member William H. McWethy, Jr. has been successfully developing and managing hotel and resort properties in San Diego County and beyond for more than two decades. Current properties include: Hacienda Hotel and Old Town Tequila Factory in Old Town San Diego, as well as Salt Creek Golf Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

WSRR and its executives are actively involved in the community and have worked together with nonprofits and other community organizations to improve the quality of life and promote business and commerce.

For more information, visit www.warnerspringsranchresort. com.