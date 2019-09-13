Vista, CA — John died September 6, 2019 in his home in Vista. He is survived by his sister Joanie Laib, his daughter Tanya Durbin, and his grandchildren Hailey and Jacob.
John was a member of AA and celebrated his 36th year of sobriety earlier this year. In those years he sponsored and helped many recovering alcoholics. He also had a love of cats and race cars, especially Formula One race cars. He will deeply be missed.
John D. Gross Obituary
- Published: 7 hours ago on September 12, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: September 11, 2019 @ 9:36 pm
- Filed Under: Local