John D. Gross Obituary

Vista, CA — John died September 6, 2019 in his home in Vista. He is survived by his sister Joanie Laib, his daughter Tanya Durbin, and his grandchildren Hailey and Jacob.

John was a member of AA and celebrated his 36th year of sobriety earlier this year. In those years he sponsored and helped many recovering alcoholics. He also had a love of cats and race cars, especially Formula One race cars. He will deeply be missed.