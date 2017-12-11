Dear Friends,

Our hearts are with our friends and neighbors in North County and we’re grateful for the hard work of our brave firefighters, fighting to protect life and property threatened by the Lilac Fire. We will continue to share whatever information we get from CAL FIRE and other authorities to help keep our communities safe.

For those of you who are planning to attend Tuesday’s Holiday Legislative Open House, we wanted to remind you of your multiple parking options for the event.

There are three separate parking lots from which complimentary shuttles will take you to the event: the Rock Church, PetSmart and Sears at the Parkway Plaza mall. Please see the map below for the locations of these parking lots donated by our generous community partners.

(Click image to enlarge)

As a reminder, there will be no general parking at Toyota of El Cajon. We do have designated disabled parking locations which can be requested by contacting Aaron Andrews in the San Marcos District Office at 760-510-2017 or email at aaron.andrews@sen.ca.gov.

It’s an honor to serve you.

Joel Anderson

Senator