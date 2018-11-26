Joel Anderson Celebration and Farewell

For more than a decade now, I have served as your representative in the state government, and I thank you for the opportunity to serve. The last 12 years taught me many lessons, and we also have so much to celebrate together. When I sit back and reflect on the thousands of interns that went through our award-winning internship program, dozens of town hall meetings throughout the district where I talked with many of you about your biggest concerns, and legislation that we worked hard on to help working families, veterans, and to improve public safety for all Californians, I am filled with pride, gratitude, and joy.

I am thrilled to welcome my friend and an excellent public servant, Brian Jones as your next representative. My last day is November 30, and you can contact your new State Senator Brian Jones after he swears in on Monday, December 3 by emailing him at senator.jones@sen.ca.gov or calling him at one of his three offices. His office phone numbers will stay the same as mine.

East County District Office: 619-596-3136

North County District Office: 760-510-2017

Capitol Office: 916-651-4038

Note that his email address won’t work until after his swearing in ceremony on December 3.

I would love to keep in touch with you. Please visit my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JoelAndersonCA and leave a line to share your updates and thoughts with me.

Sincerely, Joel Anderson

