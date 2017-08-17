Joe Early Ready For 16th Season at Palomar Junior College

David A. Willauer, Contributing Writer..August 16, 2017: …. Joe Early will be ready for his 16th year as the head football coach at the Comets Palomar College and a career record of 86-63. He has built the program very well with 2 conference titles. After 2 losing seasons of 4-6, Coach Early knows what to expect for the upcoming season.

Coach Joe Early: “We have quite a few people watching us practice since we were on our field, and have been encouraging some guys to do get the job done. It is a learning process as we are getting close but we still have to prepare vs. Southwestern College in 3 weeks.”

” Matt Romero, at quarterback, will be our primary starter for us this year. Matt started for us last season and Ross Ebert will be one of the backups.” “Ross has come back stronger and bigger after a year under his belt, we anticipated both quarterbacks to do well but Matt is currently our starter.” said Coach Early.

“At running back, Josh Bernard hasn’t practiced due to grades but we have other outstanding backs in Isaiah Guerrero, who was all conference returner last year. Currie Thomasson who is our big sized back and we will give him the ball when needed. We have 2 smaller scatback backs that will help us Zack Goodkin who comes to us from LaCosta Canyon. When we get Josh Bernard back that will solidify and straighten our running backs.” said Coach Early .

“We are losing Robert Ursua, at wide receiver as he is playing Division I, but returning is Chase Olsen, a redshirt tightend from last year and is more of an open set player. Blake Adamson is a big athlete also plays basketball having never had football experience. He has a big body and Trevor Gurski who is a 6’6″ freshman coming in has a lot of potential. We’re young as far as playing experience is concerned which will be a wait and see.” “We have 7 or 8 players that are talented at some positions so we will be able to keep some fresh players on our roster. It will help us to get into situations in the 3rd or 4th period of the football game which we didn’t have depth at wide receiver last year.” said coach Early.

“The offensive line we will have Mike Childress and Josh Pichette back from last year. Preston Johnson who redshirted last year is back with us again. He hasn’t been a full strength as he is taking it slow before he puts the pads on he had some shoulder surgery and is waiting to be cleared for full contact. Prab Gill was a part timer last year we have good size but with the offensive line that is a continuity thing they have to play together and to play with a lot of reps, our big thing is to get confidence with our squad.” said Coach Early.

“On defense we return J D Foxx who redshirted last year, has had an excellent camp and are excited to have him back. Chandler Wachholtz who played last year will be back this year. We are going to be young as far as the defensive line but we have young guys coming in and learning the system. Carter Couch is a defensive end and Malo Malo who father used to play for us at Palomar is on the back side of the defense. We have some injuries but we don’t have the same secondary in there the entire time but once when we get everyone healthy we will improve a lot on defense. Our players are young and are learning the system along with the experience at playing those positions during the season