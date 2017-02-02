Jimbo’s…Naturally! January Business of the Month

Through my Business of the Month program, I seek to encourage local small businesses that support and enhance the quality of life in the beautiful 75th Assembly District. This month I would like to salute Jimbo’s…Naturally!, a San Diego company that goes out of its way to enhance the local community and improve our quality of life.

Jimbo’s…Naturally!, which quickly became an Escondido institution after it opened its’ Escondido store in 1997, provides its customers with exceptional service and the highest quality organic and natural foods, with a strong emphasis on local and organic products. Jimbo’s…Naturally! also carries a full line of groceries, vitamins, health & beauty aids, hormone-free and antibiotic-free meats, and serves its customers with an in-house deli, a ‘made from scratch’ bakery and juice bar. With a vast selection of non-GMO Verified, gluten-free, raw and vegan products, Jimbo’s is the place to go for health-conscious consumers.

But Jimbo’s…Naturally! is more than a local super market. Jimbo’s gives back to the community through its support of local schools including Felicita, Central and Juniper Elementary Schools, as well as its support for the Escondido Public Library, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, and the California Center for the Arts, to name just a few. Just last year, Jimbo’s generously donated over $18,000 to the Escondido community!

Combining quality products and service with a strong sense of community responsibility, Jimbo’s…Naturally! is an outstanding example of the thousands of small businesses that are so vital to our quality of life and so representative of the spirit of this great nation. I am proud to recognize Jimbo’s…Naturally! as my Business of the Month for January, 2017.

