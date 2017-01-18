David A. Willauer-Orange Glen High School-Escondido, CA: The following local school competed in the Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The Poway Junior Varsity team was the overall winner with 211 points.

Here are the local teams that competed and placed

5th place Vista 107 points Killian Perrington 5th at 106 Dylan Ard 2nd at 120 Conrad Giles 4th at 126 James Amador 2nd at 182 Chris Crawford 5th at 195 Nathan Ledesma 3rd at 285

7th place Escondido 102.5 points Raymond Felix 3rd place at 106 Julian Rodriguez 6th at 113 Jesse Barajas 2nd at 138 Kenny Morris 5th at 145 Greg Sandoval 4th at 182 Anthony Douglas 6th at 220

8th place Carlsbad 88.5 points Jason Rivera 6th at 120 Shehadah Mitwalli 3rd at 138 Antonio Torres 4th at 152 Luis Torres 1st at 285

9th place Oceanside 86 points Mike Aguirre 5th at 126 Frances Arguilles 3rd at 132 Jordan Smith 3rd place at 145 Chase Zundel 2nd at 160

10th place Mission Hills 79.5 points Aria Mazroy 1st at 113, Marco Senteno 6th at 160 Nathan Toms 3rd at 170 Jonathan Gomez 5th at 182

11th Orange Glenn 77 points Jared Stoneking 3rd at 120 Miguel Diaz 5th at 126 Andrew Vargas 6th at 138 Kevin Martinez 5th at 152

15th place San Pascual 42 points Harley Howe 5th at 170

17th place Army Navy 40.5 points Jonathan Zhang 1st at 220

22nd place Fallbrook 14.0 points Curtis Permetto, 6th at 132