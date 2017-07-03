(JFFD) – How To Quell Your Dog’s 4th of July Fireworks Anxiety

While 4th of July is a blast for us humans, not so much for our dogs – many of whom suffer from severe anxiety thanks to fireworks displays from large community productions to your backyard variety.

JUST FOOD FOR DOGS (JFFD) is expanding beyond its Los Angeles and Orange County footprint as we welcome the first storefront in San Diego. On July 3, from 11-5 pm, General Manager, Shawn Foster, and one of JFFD’s top Nutrition Consultants was on site at the new storefront in Del Mar Highlands Town Center (adjacent to Starbucks) to educate passers-by on CALM – what it is and how effective it is in reducing anxiety for dogs (and people!). Giving away free CALM sample bags along with treats and general information about JFFD food.

These supplements for dogs are specially formulated by a board-certified veterinarian. No pharmaceuticals are involved – the supplement is a natural solution with valerian roots and passionflower as the key ingredients.

Are you interested to get tips for reducing anxiety for your dog? Here’s some advice:

Dr. Kendra Bettis Scheibe, DVM, Cert. WFF (Canine & Feline)