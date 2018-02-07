“A Jewsih Joke” Starring Phil Johnson

At the Moxie Theatre….Directed by Davis Ellenstien

San Diego, CA – Winner at the United Solo Fest in New York City & touring the US, The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents A JEWISH JOKE starring Phil Johnson at the MOXIE Theatre from March 14 through April 8, 2018. Written by Phil Johnson and Marni Freedman and directed by David Ellenstein.

A story as relevant today as it was during the McCarthy Era…

In 1950’s Hollywood, at the height of the Communist Blacklist, when careers were ruined by a whisper, we meet irascible comedy screenwriter Bernie Lutz. Funny and lovable, Bernie has made his way up the ladder by being a spineless Hollywood sellout. Now, the night before a big red carpet premiere that will make Bernie’s career, he has been asked to name names and give up his friend. He has one day to decide if he will accede to government demands and save his skin, or protect his friend and save his soul in the most serious decision of his life.

One man’s journey through a historical reality as well as into the depths of his own soul is the heart of this multi-layered, compelling, funny and relevant play.

David Ellenstein directs Phil Johnson. The staff includes Scott Amiotte (set), Matt Lescault-Wood (sound), Jordyn Smiley (costume), Bonnie Durben (props), Charmaine Reed (stage manager) and producer Siri Elena.

This production is made possible by the generosity of Karen and Jeff Silberman.

For more information on the play, visit www.theroustabouts.org

WHAT: The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents A JEWISH JOKE – Directed by David Ellenstein

WHERE: MOXIE Theatre at 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Ste. N, San Diego, CA 92115

PERFORMANCE DATES: March 14 – April 8 – Previews: March 14 – 17 at 8 pm –Opening March 18 at 7 pm

PRICE: $38

TICKETS: Call 619-728-7820 or online theroustabouts.org