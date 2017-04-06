Jewish Family Service Receives $19,000 from Neighborhood Reinvestment Program

Funds to Furnish Training Room for Employment and Career Services at JFS Joan & Irwin Jacobs Campus

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 2017) – Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) has been awarded more than $19,600 by the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to create a special training room that will allow the agency’s Employment and Career Services department to provide job training and preparation services. The training room will be a resource for low-income San Diegans and will include new computer equipment, training materials and supplies.

JFS’s Employment and Career Services offers job search training and other related employment skills. Program courses include instruction on succeeding at job interviews, navigating the internet and social media resources, and writing resumes and cover letters. These programs, made possible with assistance from JFS staff and dedicated volunteers, previously lacked the space and equipment needed to allow participants to put these skills into practice.

“Many locals who benefit from JFS’s services lack internet access at home or do not know how to use the internet efficiently. This funding will allow us to expand our training from presentational to practical,” said JFS Director of Employment and Career Services Janetta Nartey. “We can’t wait to share these improvements with our diverse community of clients, especially those most in need.”

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program provides grant funds to county departments, public agencies and to nonprofit community organizations for one-time community, social, environmental, educational, cultural or recreational needs.

The computers purchased through this grant will also be available for use by other JFS programs, offering budget and debt management classes and assistance in accessing online community resources.

To learn more about JFS’s Employment and Career Services, visit www.jfssd.org/ecs.

About Jewish Family Service

Since 1918, Jewish Family Service of San Diego has been a trusted community resource for individuals and families working to build better lives. Operating throughout San Diego County and the Coachella Valley, the agency’s integrated services are focused around three goals: Empower Individuals & Families to Move Toward Self-Sufficiency, Support Aging With Dignity, and Foster Community Connection & Engagement. Many people first turn to Jewish Family Service with a specific need, such as job coaching or transportation, and that first contact often leads to a wide range of services, including counseling, education, nutritious meals, social connection, and more. JFS was named a 2016 California Nonprofit of the Year and has earned a ninth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator that highlights the work of efficient, ethical and open charities. To get help, volunteer, or to learn how JFS empowers change in our community, visit www.jfssd.org.