Jewish Family Service Centennial Countdown Campaign Grows to $50 Million



Rady Family Foundation Increases Match After Early Campaign Success

SAN DIEGO, CA — June 2018… In response to the early success of Jewish Family Service of San Diego’s Centennial Countdown Campaign, the Rady Family Foundation has generously increased its match by $6.5 million, to a total of $23.5 million in matching funds – raising the campaign goal to $50 million. More than $25 million has been raised thus far.

In January, Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) announced a $37 Million Centennial Countdown Campaign, which included a $20 million commitment from the Rady Family Foundation, with up to $17 million available in one-to-one matching funds. The gift is the largest known commitment to a Jewish community organization in San Diego and one of the most significant nationally.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Radys and our donors,” said JFS CEO Michael Hopkins. “This campaign will sustain JFS long into the future, insuring our ability to help our neighbors facing hunger, homelessness and significant challenges that we can’t even imagine today.”

Founded in 1918, JFS is one of San Diego’s most impactful nonprofit agencies, working directly to assist more than 20,000 people annually. Funds raised will support JFS’s commitment to helping individuals and families in crisis move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen the San Diego community. JFS is one of only four refugee resettlement agencies in the county, serves as the largest provider of senior transportation services, provides 80,000 hot nutritious meals annually, fosters teen leadership and youth mentorship, offers employment and career services, and much more.

All cash gifts made to the campaign will be matched dollar for dollar, as will all bequests confirmed by those age 70 or older. The matching challenge will remain in effect until the goal is realized or the end of the campaign in November 2020.

Learn More about the Centennial Countdown Campaign

To learn more about the Centennial Countdown Campaign or to confirm a matched donation, contact Milton Shorr, consultant, at (858) 637-3038 or miltons@jfssd.org.

About Jewish Family Service of San Diego – Moving Forward Together

Founded in 1918, Jewish Family Service (JFS) is one of San Diego’s most impactful nonprofit agencies – providing resources and support to more than 20,000 San Diegans every year. Through integrated services, the organization empowers people of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds to overcome challenges, set goals, and build more stable, secure, and connected lives. JFS is committed to helping individuals and families in crisis move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen our San Diego community. To get help, volunteer, or learn how you can join us in Moving Forward Together, visit www.jfssd.org or call (858) 637-3000.