Jewish Family Service Awarded $1.8 Million by SANDAG to Fund “On the Go”

Senior Transportation Service Includes Volunteer Ridesharing and Group Shuttles …

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2017) – Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) was awarded nearly $1.8 million from the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to provide two years of funding for JFS’s On the Go senior transportation program.

On the Go is the largest senior transportation program in San Diego County, serving seniors of all faiths and backgrounds and helping them maintain their independence and mobility. Services vary from shuttled field trips and group transportation to JFS’s Social & Wellness Centers, to Uber and Lyft rides to appointments and errands. To date, the program has provided local seniors with close to 300,000 rides.

“With the number of seniors in San Diego County expected to double by 2030,” said JFS CEO Michael Hopkins, “this grant positions JFS to meet the growing demand for affordable transportation solutions to ensure they remain active, contributing members of our community. Our biggest need now is for volunteer drivers. Our volunteers get to choose when and where they drive, and often comment that they find the experience incredibly rewarding.”

The SANDAG grant is made possible by California’s Section 5310 Program, which provides formula funding to assist private nonprofits in serving the transportation needs of seniors and people with disabilities, and the local TransNet Senior Mini Grant program, which works to improve mobility for seniors throughout the county.

On the Go is a program of Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS) and is operated by Jewish Family Service of San Diego.

To sign up for rides, volunteer or learn more about JFS’s On the Go program, visit www.jfssd.org/onthego.



About Jewish Family Service of San Diego … Since 1918, Jewish Family Service of San Diego has been a trusted community resource for individuals and families working to build better lives. Operating throughout San Diego County and the Coachella Valley, the agency’s integrated services are focused around three goals: Empower Individuals & Families to Move Toward Self-Sufficiency, Support Aging With Dignity, and Foster Community Connection & Engagement. Many people first turn to Jewish Family Service with a specific need, such as job coaching or transportation, and that first contact often leads to a wide range of services, including counseling, education, nutritious meals, social connection, and more. JFS was named a 2016 California Nonprofit of the Year and has earned a ninth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evualator that highlights the work of efficient, ethical and open charities. To get help, volunteer, or to learn how JFS empowers change in our community, visit www.jfssd.org.

About Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS) …CARS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based out of San Diego, California. Founded in 2003 as a means to provide additional funding to the programs and services of Jewish Family Service, CARS soon began accepting vehicle donations to help other nonprofits raise extra revenue. What began as a company of just a few employees accepting around 3 vehicle donations per day, has grown into a well- respected leader in the car donation industry. Today, we are partnered with over 2,500 nonprofits with the vision of expanding our fundraising efforts so that we can continue to provide additional revenue to these amazing nonprofit organizations. CARS’ success to date stems from our dedication to exceptional customer service, our ability to maximize each donation, and the extensive marketing content we create and distribute to our partners to help promote their programs. Learn more at www.careasy.org.

