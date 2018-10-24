“Jesus Christ Superstar” Lights Up The Star Repertory Theatre

STAR Repertory Theatre brings rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” to their own renovated building, featuring music by the world-renowned composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber! In Escondido NOVEMBER 2-11, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA – STAR Repertory Theatre presents the timeless classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” in their own renovated Escondido theatre from November 2-11. Seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, the show is set against the backdrop of Jesus and his last week. Loosely based on the Gospels, the musical highlights the interpersonal struggles between his disciples, followers, and the Roman Empire. Since its debut in 1970, numbers like “Simon Zealotes,” “Gethsemane,” and powerhouse song “Superstar” will continue to wow and touch new generations of performers and audience members alike!

This is also a watershed moment for STAR Repertory Theatre, which has fulfilled its goal of building a state of the art theatre space that would attract the area’s finest acting professionals.

“As San Diego County’s fastest growing community theatre over the past six years, it was our dream to take the next step and present professional productions featuring accomplished pros with national experience,” says Director Scott Kolod. “With this cast, in our brand new theatre space on East Valley Parkway in the heart of Escondido, STAR Repertory Theatre has taken a big step forward for our audience and theatre family. ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ fills the space with great music and passion.”

Performance dates and times are:

Friday, November 2, 2018 • 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 3, 2018 • 7:00 pm

Sunday, November 4, 2018 • 4:30 pm

Friday, November 9, 2018 • 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 10, 2018 • 7:00 pm

Sunday, November 11, 2018 • 4:30 pm

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available at www.goldstar.com priced at $14.50 per ticket.