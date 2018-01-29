Jessica Fichot At California Center For the Arts

Chanteuse Accordionist Jessica Fichot brings her original sound to Escondido on Wednesday February 7th

Escondido, Ca. – January 2018 — You read that right, Chanteuse accordionist and songwriter Jessica Fichot makes her debut at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s extremely popular series First Wednesdays on Feb. 7th!

Drawing from her international upbringing by fusing the sounds of Paris, China, and America together is something this soulful artist does with ease. Fichot brings with her music that is equal parts toe-tapping and martini-pouring fun. Joined by her multi-instrumental band, Fichot has discovered a style that’s truly unique and garnering more and more critical acclaim. The San Francisco Chronicle calls Fichot “a delicious blend of acoustic styles,” while the LA Weekly praises her as “Enchantingly original.”

You’ll have two chances to see the wonderful Jessica Fichot at 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

Tickets for this event are FREE, however due to the popularity of the monthly series we highly recommend early arrival. Tickets are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and doors open one hour prior to show time.

If you’d like to beat the line, reservations are available for $12 ($10 for CCAE Members) and must be purchased minimum 24-hours in advance.

Adding to the evening’s enjoyment will be the Currywurst Frankfort food truck from 5:00-7:00pm. It is an amazing food truck offering up delicious German Authentic Street Food.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido .,..With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the Arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.