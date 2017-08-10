Jerry Ralph Begins Second Year At El Camino High School, Oceanside

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer– In his second year with the El Camino High School Wildcats, head coach Jerry Ralph feels this squad will be an exciting one. With a 2016 record of 3-8, the Wildcats return a lot of key people in different positions We are returning a veteran group at the skilled positions from last season”

At the Running Back position two returnees Kam Bullock and Chris Brown, who I consider one of the best backs in San Diego History. Also returning Lance Garner who has speed along with Junior Varsity Alex Pedka who is quick.” said Jerry Ralph Head Football Coach at El Camino High School

“At quarterback, Jaden Casey has started for us for 3 years and works real hard which is important for us and is captain of the football and lacrosse teams. He has good grades and has been recruited by some Ivy League Schools. We will be throwing the ball to slotbacks Rance Garner. Demarcus Griffin and Dwayne Stewart , Malachi Russell is at wide out and is new to our squad but he is learning the system and in the game will be hard to cover. He is also a good receiver in North County” said coach Ralph.

” My tight ends are Chris Brown who I will use on occasions in that position who is on the bubble of getting an offer. What I really like about him is his passion and love of the game Keith Bullock and Wayne Steward at wide receivers.” said coach Ralph

Offensive Line: “I expect our offensive line to be strong with 4 starters returning Alex Rodriguez is our main starter coming back but will be strong on the line. Jalen Newman whose brother played at University of San Diego along with Jose Maldoza and Nick Parker who is our center. The heart and soul of our offensive line is Ed Amonte who is very strong.” said Coach Ralph

Defensive Line: ” I have a great defensive coordinator in Michael Hobbs who is an excellent educator and a great addition to my coaching staff. John Gise coaches my defensive backs Wayne Cherry is my defensive line coach and Steve Avangela works with linebackers, these four coaches will help us improve on defense” said Coach Ralph

” Our returning defense from 2017, Rocky Katuonga is one of the top linebackers in North County. We have switched him to defensive end along with cornerbacks DeMarcus Griffin and Kameron Bullock, middle linebacker Jacob Saga and Chris Brown who will be creating some havoc for our football team when he gets in there, Daniel Duronho will be at outside safety is a fun guy to coach along with Isaiah Gonzales,outside safety and at linebacker. Jacob Saga is a junior middle linebacker Saofai Sao is an outside backer Chris Brown is an outside backer and Rocky Catawanga at outside linebacker.” said Coach Ralph

“Kevin Perez is going to do the kicking and punting for us right now and has looked good in training camp. said Coach Ralph

The Wildcats open up at Point Loma on Friday, August 25 these 2 schools met last year and lost to Point Loma 42-35 in CIF Sectional Division Playoff.