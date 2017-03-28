Jerome Lahr Obituary

Jerome Lahr of Vista California passed away on March 23rd with his family at his side. Jerry was born in Racine Wisconsin on June 2, 1927 to Conrad and Katherine Lahr. He graduated from high school in 1945 and enlisted in the Navy. He attended Iowa State University, then joined the Air Force where he served from 1949 to 1953. He served as a MATS pilot in the Korean War after which he spent 32 years as a pilot for Trans World Airlines.

Jerry married the love of his life, Shirley Kambo, on November 15, 1952. He met Shirley in Great Falls Montana where he served after returning from Korea. They were married for 64 years and were blessed with 7 children and 15 grandchildren.

Along with his wife Shirley, he unselfishly provided for his children and grandchildren, ensuring that they had all the opportunities necessary for happy and successful lives. His family could not imagine a more wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Jerry enjoyed camping, playing golf, and the Lahr Family annual Bass Lake summer vacation that originated in 2002 as a celebration of his and Shirley’s 50th wedding anniversary. His lifetime passion was aviation. He worked at the local airport and soloed at 16. His love of all things aviation continued after his flying days. He never tired of studying, watching, and talking about airplanes.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Conrad Jr. and Robert and his sister Katherine Emerich. Jerry is survived by his wife Shirley and his children, Ken, Chris, Roger (Lisa), Sue Jemmi (Brian), Patti Walker (Norman), Jenny Cuyno (Jonathan), and David (Patty), grandchildren, Jason Lahr, Lindsey Sinde, Colleen Jemmi, Zachary Cuyno, Patrick Jemmi, Victoria Lahr, Curtis Walker, Trevor Cuyno, Kelly Lahr, Shirley Lahr, Leanne Walker, Jane Jemmi, Katherine Lahr, Jackson Cuyno, and Frances Lahr, his sister Mary Claire Beinemann and many nieces and nephews.