Jeff Underdahl Real Estate – Beautiful Victorian Estate

Stroll down a secluded easement while enjoying spectacular views of the hills of Vista to come upon the gate to your dreams. Entering through this 160 year old Czech Monastery gate opens the portal to your private Victorian wonderland full of modern amenities. Millions of dollars spent in recent years to create this masterpiece. Thousands of custom hand-laid brick pavers lead you to this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 5000 square foot estate with world-class attention to detail throughout every square inch, from the custom woodwork on the wrap around front porch to the beautifully manicured Victorian gardens and hand chiseled natural slate tile roof. Once inside, you’ll immediately feel worlds away, while leaving your daily worries and stress behind. The elegant antique touches that we’re added to this home, including stunning light fixtures and sconces, beautiful hardwood flooring and custom built-ins around every corner create a feeling of everlasting harmony. Enjoy a game of pool, or entertain friends and family in your downstairs game/family room with beautiful custom wood burning fireplace with inlaid granite framing. Having too much fun? You’ll also find a downstairs en suite bedroom and bath complete with walk-in closet. Love to cook? You’ll be right at home in this custom old-world kitchen with authentic Heartland stove and oven, stone countertops, double sink, matching built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and custom crafted moveable chopping block island with antique coffee grinder allowing you to create endless memories for years to come. Retreat to your master suite, complete with its own separate living area perfect for an office or lounge. Just off the master suite lies an indoor/outdoor patio with view balcony overlooking the majestic grounds. The master bath is absolutely stunning from the granite countertops around the dual sinks, beautiful jetted jet black tub and walk-in rainforest shower. Relax and unwind in your enormous master bedroom with insanely large walk-in closet, seating area and view balcony. Head up another flight of stairs through the arched doorways to find a full floor dedicated to an en-suite bedroom and bath with private view deck, vaulted ceilings, stunning architecture and oversized walk in closet. Finally, the top floor provides the apex of views over the weeping willow tree, expertly manicured gardens and stunning pool. Love to entertain outdoors? Step outside to your very own private getaway and enjoy the serene sounds of nature by the elegantly designed custom mosaic glass pool and spa or sip a glass of fine wine with friends by the fire pit in your oversized gazebo. The side yard has been expertly built to include an enormous patio with built-in barbecue, all while encased in privacy. Unwind while you wander the grassy grounds which are entirely fenced & cross fenced creating multiple options for containing your dogs or providing a secure location for your small children. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway retreat or your new palace, this wonderland truly has what it takes to make dreams come true. 1779 ELEVADO ROAD, VISTA, CA 92084

VALUE RANGE OF $1,110,000 – $1,298,000