Jeff Tuttle’s 4 TD’s Paces Undefeated Mission Hills win Over Grossmont 52-42

For the Foothillers of Grossmont High School Shevill Sterling carried the ball 24 times for 172 yards and surprises on defense, So Jamie Odom had 12 completions out of 36 attempts for 121 yards and threw 2 touchdown passes of 8 yards to teammate Josh Moala (4 receptions for 22 yard) plus. On Grizzly turnovers, Erik Shanks scored on a 34 yard interception and a 32 yard fumble return by Julien Sanderlin and a Chris Callahan 10 yard interception.

I expected to win tonight as we watched the films on Mission Hills in last years quarterfinal loss at our school, you saw the score tonight our defense played lights out football as we battled the number one team in the county for 2 years in a row. I couldn’t be prouder of these kids for their performance on the field tonight.” said Tom Carlo Head Football Coach at Grossmont.

“For these kids there were sad faces but as the head coach said I couldn’t be prouder of what they did.” “My running back Sheveil Sterling played like a warrior and our offensive line played well for him these kids care about each other.” “My quarterback Jamie Odom is a sophomore so we have underclassmen returning for us next season.” said Coach Carlo.

The Grizzles of Mission Hills outgained the Foothillers of Grossmont on total offensive yards 427 to 401 yards

The Grizzlies next opponent will be a familiar opponent they played during the season as they will play the Falcons of Torrey Pines a 40-0 winner over the Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon. Mission Hills will host Torrey Pines next Friday night kickoff is at 7:00 pm

