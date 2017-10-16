Jean Cole Commitment To Service Award Call For Nominations

Commitment to service and community were the pillars of Jean Cole’s life. If something needed doing either she was doing it herself, or “encouraging” others to take on the challenge. Her smile was infectious, and saying “no” to her was an impossibility. As a longtime resident of Vista, and North County, she worked hard to make living in North County better for all of us – her commitment to service was a reflection of her work at the YMCA, the City of Vista, the United Methodist Church of Vista and, her dedication to the clients and staff of Operation HOPE-Vista. As part of our founding committee, she envisioned a safe haven for families; a place where they would have the support they needed to find hope and reclaim their independence, and she committed to equipping, educating, and affirming those who served the clients.

We choose to honor Jean’s legacy by recognizing our community members who embody the same spirit of commitment to serving others and enriching our community.

Please send completed applications to the attention of Nicole Ketcher, Resource Development Manager at Nicole@operationhopeshelter.org with “JEAN COLE AWARD” in the subject line. The awardee will be chosen by the Board of Directors and presented a plaque as the guest of honor at our HOPE for the Holidays event on December 8, 2017.

For More Information contact Nicole Ketcher, Resource Development Manager Operation HOPE-Vista