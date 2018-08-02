Jazz Jam Sessions Continues With Anthony Smith Quartet

Friday Nights in August get “Jazzy” at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

Escondido, CA – August 2018 – Enjoy live music under the stars Friday nights in August with Jazz Jam Sessions. This free music series continues to bring top jazz musicians to the Center on Friday, August 10, 2018 in the Lyric Court from 7 pm-10 pm. Jam with the band or just watch while you enjoy food and drinks from our food truck market and cash bar.

Jazz Jam Sessions continues with the Anthony Smith Quartet making their first appearance at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Anthony Smith has been performing, arranging, composing and producing music professionally for twenty-five years. As a pianist, keyboardist and vibraphonist, he has worked with many well-known artists in the world of jazz, and also pop, rock and a variety of other genres.

In addition to working as a sideman in a large number of both local and touring groups, Anthony has led many of his own bands, performing extensively throughout the U.S., and also abroad on occasion.

Get more information about Jazz Jam Sessions or to purchase a seat at a table: http://artcenter.org/event/jazz-jam-sessions-anthony-smith/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.