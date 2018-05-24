Jazz Icon Gilbert Castellanos With The San Diego Children’s Choir

San Diego, CA– The San Diego Children’s Choir and jazz icon and award-winning trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos will showcase “An American Tapestry,” a performance of the musical history of our nation at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at Copley Symphony Hall.

Choristers ages four to 18 will take guests on a musical journey of the indigenous people of Southern California and Mexico and progress through two significant waves of immigration representing European and East Asian cultures. San Diego Jazz icon and award-winning trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos will join the choristers in the second half of the program when the focus widens to a broader picture of our nation’s music. Quintessential genres of Americana, Spirituals, and Jazz will be highlighted. A highlight will be Duke Ellington’s, “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing,” featuring Castellanos.

“We are excited to be taking guests on a retrospective of our musical history,” said Carrie Cottriall, executive director of the San Diego Children’s Choir. “The lyrical and melodic beauty of our diversity will be performed by more than 230 enthusiastic choristers from throughout the county and jazz trumpet virtuoso Gilbert Castellanos.”

The San Diego Children’s Choir has six ensembles and two introductory programs for children in kindergarten and pre-kindergarten and for low-income youth. All six ensembles will be performing.

Financial support is provided by the City of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture.

WHAT: “An American Tapestry” – A Musical History of Our Nation

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 2

WHERE: Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B Street, San Diego

Tickets: $25 Main Floor/$30 Grand Tier/$10 Children (ages?)

sdcchoir.org/(858) 587-1087/sdcc@sdcchoir.org Seats are assigned

The San Diego Children’s Choir (SDCC)… was founded in 1990 by teacher and music professional Polly Campbell. Polly recognized the urgent need to give children access to music education that had been diminished or removed from public schools. The San Diego Children’s Choir is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization. It is the area’s oldest and largest after-school choral training and performance program. Tuition and other forms of earned income covers less than half of the Choir’s costs. The rest is raised through the generous support of our community. For more information, visit sdcchoir.org, Facebook at San Diego Children’s Choir or call (858) 587-1087.