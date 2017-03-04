Jazz House Concert Series Begins In Vista

Vista’s arts and culture gets a boost starting in April with the help of one local musician’s new Jazz House Concert Series. San Diego jazz vocal favorite, Tokeli, brings her extraordinary relationships with local jazz legends homeward with concerts every other month in her own home.





You may have heard her San Diego Music Award-nominated album, “Where Do You Start?” or her third Digital EP release, “Elektrik” on iTunes, or maybe you’ve been to a Tokeli concert with the Coronado Big Band, but this spring Tokeli will invite her audiences right into her own home! With her new Vista House Concert Series, Tokeli invites local jazz pros to intimate concerts for just 30-45 people. The concerts will feature a great line-up of musicians, food from a local chef and local wines. Fine art will be promptly displayed. Here is the stunning part: the first concert is practically given away at just $5! Tokeli’s goal is to get as many local residents interested in attending the concerts as series regulars that they will see the value of the endeavor even as ticket prices must rise to accommodate paying musicians, food, ticketing, event chairs, wine, etc.

The house concert phenomenon is a mainstay of the American folk tradition, but it has also been a wonderful venue for other genre artists. The intimate, close feel of a warm house concert atmosphere is a great way to listen to music when the lyrics matter and you’d love to watch how that solo is played right there in front of you. It is an experience that is both artistic, cultural, emotional and rewarding.

Attendants sign up via TEXT to 619-519-1558 with their RSVP number of tickets, and then they will be given the address/directions.

www.tokeli.com

www.vistavoiceandmusic.com

www.tokelifineart.com