Jared Formen’s Wrestling Career at RBV and Johns Hopkins

Thank you for covering my story, I very much appreciate it. Also, thank you for covering San Diego wrestling in general. It is important to keep our sport in the newspapers, to keep it alive and get more people interested. It is not only at the National level, but at the local level where these stories can truly help our sport thrive. ….Jared Formen

I started wrestling in 9th grade at RBV. My mother told me I should wrestle, since I was small and she didn’t want me to play football. I remember waiting outside of the wrestling room for the coach so that I could switch into the Wrestling PE class, but he never showed up because I was supposed to meet him outside his office. I eventually figured it out and started wrestling that afternoon. I immediately fell in love with the sport. It was something about it, that I still can’t quite put my finger on, but even though I wasn’t good, I can distinctly remember being taught a double leg for the first time and really loving it. My first year was rough, I was second string on our freshman line-up at RBV. I was recently described by one of my coaches (when looking back on my career) as “a little uncoordinated with his feet and a little nonathletic”. This is a massive understatement. But I worked hard all summer, and lost every match that summer (ended up losing 20 straight matches), but I never missed a practice or a opportunity to get better. My second year at RBV, I made the varsity line up, and wrestled a variety of weights from 119-135 lbs. I earned my first varsity letter, and wrestled at my first CIF Division I tournament where I failed to place, but I was up at 135lbs. I kept putting in more work, and going to extra workouts and camps that summer. My junior year, RBV hired a new head coach (who is now the head coach, Chris Findell) and this brought a change in culture, but not in my attitude. I continued to get better at every opportunity, and maintain a positive attitude, and for that I was named team captain. That year I wrestled at 132lbs, placed 5th at the CIF Division I tournament, but failed to qualify to the state tournament once I got to Masters. For me, this was a huge disappointment, I had been telling myself all year that I would qualify, and to go 0-2 at Masters really hit me hard. But, as a common theme in this paragraph, I kept getting better at every opportunity. For my Senior year, I was once again selected as Team Captain, but suffered an MCL injury that led to me only being able to wrestle the second half of the season. I wrestled at 152lbs, placed 3rd at the CIF Division I tournament, and finished my high school career with a win by taking 5th at Masters, but once again failing to qualify to state. By this time, I already knew that I was going to continue my career at Johns Hopkins, and was excited to take my next step athletically and academically. Johns Hopkins is a Division III institution, so no scholarships were involved, it was purely to continue to compete in the sport I thoroughly enjoyed. I started wrestling in 9th grade at RBV. When I arrived at Johns Hopkins, I was projected to wrestle at the 149lb weight class. I never got close to that number. I spent the first half of my freshman year wrestling backup at 165lbs, until our starting wrestler at 174lbs got injured, and I was moved up to take his place. This unfortunate event led to me starting in the majority of the duals meets that year, as well as the Centennial Conference championship where I placed 4th. The following year I wrestled at 174lbs again, where I started for the entire season, competed against Division I programs like Maryland and Davidson. My sophomore year, I finished 2nd at the Centennial Conference Championship, and finished in the top 8 of the NCAA DIII East Regional Tournament. For the summer after my freshman and sophomore year, I spent my time back in San Diego training with different groups of San Diego wrestlers to keep my skills sharp and to keep improving. My junior year at Johns Hopkins I was named team captain, and wrestled once again at 174lbs. Being a team captain on a collegiate team is especially challenging, because everyone on the team were captains when they were in high school. It is more difficult than in high school because my fellow teammates were better, and thus it was harder to stay ahead and lead by example, but it was easier than high school because all of the athletes are very motivated to succeed, which isn’t always the case in high school. My junior year I finished with a record of 20-12, my best record of the first three years. I also won my first ever Varsity tournament, including during my time during high school. I upset the #13 ranked wrestler in the country to win the Centennial Conference Championship where I was named the Outstanding Wrestler and the Scholar Athlete of the Year. Unfortunately, at the Regional Tournament two weeks later, I suffered a concussion in the round of 8, where top three from this tournament continue on to the NCAA tournament. Recovering from the concussion was difficult, but it motivated me to take care of my body more and be more aware of pains throughout the season. Going into my Senior Year at Johns Hopkins, I was once again named Team Captain, as well as elected the President of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. My first win of that season was my 50th all time, in Navy’s Alumni Hall over a wrestler from Delaware Valley. For the remained of that season, I competed at the Naval Academy twice and competed at the Grapple at the Garden in Madison Square Garden. I defeated several Division I opponents, and continued to have success against Division II and Division III opponents. This February, I won my second consecutive Centennial Conference Championship, and became the 6th wrestler in Johns Hopkins history to do so. Two weeks later, I placed 5th at the NCAA East Regional Tournament, which earned me NWCA Scholar All-American honors. Unfortunately, I did not qualify to the NCAA championships, as top three from this tournament get to continue on. It was difficult to swallow, but just as in high school I won my last match of my career. I finished that season with a record of 27-14. I wrestled 146 times in my collegiate career, with a record of 76-70, with 29 pins, 4 technical falls, and 8 major decisions.

Overall, I can’t imagine how my life would’ve turned out if I wasn’t introduced to the sport. It has truly shaped my life as a young adult, and has given me the opportunity to compete on a bigger stage than I could’ve ever hoped for. As a final remark, I would like to mention how important work ethic truly is. Without hard work, discipline, and dedication, I would not have been able to achieve what I have. This is not only the hard work, discipline, and dedication of myself, but also my teammates and coaches throughout the years that have pushed me and believed in me. I couldn’t have possibly done it alone, and I have forever grateful for the help and encouragement I have received. Hard work and belief in yourself goes a long way.

While this may seem like a conclusion, I will be competing again on April 2nd at the Macabi Games Qualifier tournament at University of Pennsylvania to try and begin an international career.

