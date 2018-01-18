Loading...
January Walk+Bike Event

January Event
Rail Trail Coastal Morning Walk
When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Rail Trail Meetup (Next to Succulent Café at 505 Oak Ave, Carlsbad, 92008)
What: Mingle with neighbors and friends as we greet the day with a gentle three-mile walk along the beautiful Coastal Rail Trail located south of Carlsbad Village.
Save the Date: Feb. 11
Community Bike Ride: Murals, Murals, Murals
When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Choice Juicery (430 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad 92008)
What: Join us for a family-friendly ride as we visit the hidden (and not so hidden) murals of Carlsbad with local artist Bryan Snyder. Ride length will be approximately one hour at a slow to moderate pace with multiple stops, followed by lunch in the Village.
