Jackie Piro….January 21, 2017–The 11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk enjoyed a large turnout and sunny skies this afternoon as about 100 people gathered in front of Vista’s Wave Waterpark to register and collect their “HONK to STOP Human Trafficking” signs. The group walked from the Wave Waterpark, to Vista Way up to Civic Center Drive and back. Motorists honked their support as they drove by. The annual event is a Program of Service of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland‘s Human Rights/Status of Women Committee.

Information tables were set up at the Wave Waterpark so people could register and collect their signs. A $10 donation was requested but not required. Also available were STOP TRAFFICKING tee shirts and grocery bags. Kaye Van Nevel, who has spearheaded the club’s anti-human trafficking efforts tirelessly for over a decade, gave a small informational talk to the crowd, which included citizens young and old from Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and Fallbrook, as well as from South County. “We were a little worried about the turnout this year, because of the weather and the other women’s marches going on today…but this was a great turnout, the weather cooperated, and we expect even more next year,” said member Jackie Huyck. Entire families participated, including children and pets.

Vista Mayor Judy Ritter arrived in time to greet the walkers at the end of the walk and issue an official proclamation, thanking Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland and the North County Human Trafficking Collaborative, and proclaiming January 2017 as “Human Trafficking Awareness Month” in Vista. (View video here: https://www.facebook.com/servprocarlsbad/videos/1209615065781398/ )

More photos are posted on the club’s photo album web page here: http://sivista.phanfare.com/14416900

Reprinted from https://sivistaantitrafficking.wordpress.com/