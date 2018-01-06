January Cultural News Arts & Events

|
|
|
|
Starring Artists Program Launches With Exploring Teatro Pueblo Nuevo
|
|
It’s finally here! Starring Artists
debuts this month with Exploring Teatro Pueblo Nuevo
. The program features director Herbert Siguenza and actor Nadia Guevara from New Village Arts’
new community outreach initiative Teatro Pueblo Nuevo.
Starring Artists takes participants on a journey through the minds of performing artists. At each session, participants will gain insight into what makes artists tick, how they choose their repertoire and what drives them to pursue their chosen field through a question and answer session, as well as be treated to a live performance. Host Nina Garin, Arts Calendar Editor and Producer at KPBS, will guide lively discussions between the artists and the audience.
Who: All ages
When: Jan. 13, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, Carlsbad City Library complex,
Admission: Free
Starring Artists is made possible by the Carlsbad Friends of the Arts.
|
|
Reimagine the Ordinary at the ReTooled Exhibit
|
|
What happens when you begin with everyday objects and end with intriguing pieces of art? The answer is the fascinating ReTooled
exhibit; a thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools.
ReTooled is culled from the private art collection of John Hechinger, the owner of a booming chain of hardware stores, who began collecting tool-inspired art in the 1980s. The exhibit features over 40 pieces and includes paintings, sculptures, photographs and works on paper. ReTooled profiles 28 visionary artists including major artists Berenice Abbott, Arman, Anthony Caro, William Eggleston, Richard Estes, Walker Evans, Jim Dine, Howard Finster, Red Grooms, Jacob Lawrence, Fernand Léger, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, Roger Shimomura and H.C. Westermann.
Who: All ages
When: Through Jan. 27, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.,
Sunday: 1 – 5 p.m.
Where: William D. Cannon Art Gallery, Carlsbad City Library complex,
Admission: Free
|
|
Congratulations to Our 2018 Community Grant Award Winners!
|
|
The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office has awarded 29 Community Arts Grants
totaling $78,000, for 2018.
Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations, schools and school-related organizations for visual, media, literary and performing arts projects taking place in Carlsbad. The Cultural Arts Office offered a redesigned application process, as well as new funding categories in 2018.
Please join us in supporting these organizations and individuals who are bringing art to life in our community.
|
|
Argentine Tango Sets the Beat for January’s Opera Previews
|
|
Continue to explore opera in this exciting and educational series
with musicologist Dr. Ron Shaheen. Using a variety of media, Dr. Shaheen will offer advance, in-depth sessions about San Diego Opera 2017-18 productions that include topics such as historic background, style, story and setting, fabled performers, local production insight and more.
Join us this month for a preview of Maria de Buenos Aires
followed by a special live romantic dance performance by Flamenco Gallardo at 11 a.m.
Who: All ages
When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, Carlsbad City Library complex,
|
|
Carlsbad Reads Together 2018 Features Author Daniel H Pink
|
|
Start the New Year off on the right foot! Carlsbad Reads Together 2018
is underway. Join your friends and neighbors as we read and engage in discussions about the literary works of Daniel H Pink
. Pink is a New York Times
bestselling author and TED Talk speaker. His work focuses on big ideas to reshape our work, transform our businesses and change our lives.
Many programs and events
are scheduled to complement our discussions, including an interactive Author Talk with special guest Pink, followed by a book signing Feb. 11
. Copies of Pink’s books are available for check out at all Carlsbad library locations.
Who: All ages
When: January – February
Where: All Carlsbad library locations
Admission: Free