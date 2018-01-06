January Cultural News Arts & Events

What happens when you begin with everyday objects and end with intriguing pieces of art? The answer is the fascinating ReTooled exhibit; a thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools.

ReTooled is culled from the private art collection of John Hechinger, the owner of a booming chain of hardware stores, who began collecting tool-inspired art in the 1980s. The exhibit features over 40 pieces and includes paintings, sculptures, photographs and works on paper. ReTooled profiles 28 visionary artists including major artists Berenice Abbott, Arman, Anthony Caro, William Eggleston, Richard Estes, Walker Evans, Jim Dine, Howard Finster, Red Grooms, Jacob Lawrence, Fernand Léger, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, Roger Shimomura and H.C. Westermann.

Who: All ages

When: Through Jan. 27 , Tuesday through Saturday , 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ,

Sunday : 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: William D. Cannon Art Gallery, Carlsbad City Library complex,

Admission: Free