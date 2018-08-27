Jack Newlove Obituary

On Monday, July 16, 2018, Jack Newlove passed at the age of 95 in the presence of family and his caretaker after a long and wonderful life. He joins in heaven is beloved wife, Jayne, who predeceased him by four years. During World War II, Jack served as a flight instructor. After the war, at a neighborhood badminton party, he met Jayne and they married soon thereafter. They had a special union and a strong bond as they raised three children and moved through life together. Their journey started in Detroit, Michigan, and ended in Vista, California. Along the way, they had homes in Palos Verdes and San Marino, California. By profession, Jack was a mechanical engineer, educated at U.C.L.A. and U.C. Berkeley. He worked at several companies that specialized in the production of hydraulic compression machines. In 1975, Jack and Jayne moved to Vista. He could be seen running on the track at the middle school, or flying model airplanes in San Marcos, or building model ships that were collectors’ items, or volunteering at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside. For those that knew him, Jack had a keen intellect, a sharp sense of humor and an overriding sense of honor and fair play. He was always good company and generous with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.