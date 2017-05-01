Ivy Joseph Bodin Jr., Obituary

Ivy Joseph Bodin Jr., 77, passed away with peace and grace on April 3, 2017 at his home in Vista, California. Ivy was born July 4, 1939 in New Iberia, LA, one of three children, to parents Ivy Joseph Bodin Sr. and Ida Marie Bodin. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Franklin, Louisiana, graduating from Franklin High School in LA. Ivy served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1968 in the U.S. Air Force 446 Troop Carrier Group at Alvin Callendar Field in Belle Chasse, LA. He earned a BA in Social work from University of Southwestern LA in Lafayette and a Masters degree in social work from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA. He attended National Judicial College in Reno, NV for post-graduate training. During Ivy’s long career, he devoted many years serving the people in local communities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans, ultimately presiding as appeals hearing officer and administrative law judge in the child/family court.

Once retired, Ivy was able to enjoy his love for travel, gardening and adventure with longtime, dear friend and companion John Futrell. For the majority of his adult life, Ivy tended his own prize-winning rose gardens as well as developed and cared for rose gardens at many local historical sites including Magee House, Rancho Buena Vista Adobe and Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. His passion for cultivating, propagating and showing roses was well known and his achievement of becoming a Consulting Rosarian was a springboard for his many involvements in local and national rose societies and garden clubs. He generously donated his time, knowledge and resources to docent and enhance a myriad of historical, arts, nature and garden programs nationally and in Carlsbad, Encinitas and Vista, CA. Ivy’s generosity launched the ‘Art in the Gardens’ program at Alta Vista where sculptures, patios and roses remain as a testament to his dedication and talents. Ivy embodies the definition of true community servant.

Ivy was a member of the Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe Docent League since 2002. During that time, he beautified the Adobe by planting multitudes of antique roses throughout the area…so much so that the Adobe was given national recognition for the roses planted there. Ivy was also instrumental in producing a walking tour guide of the grounds defining each of these roses.

Along with authoring family genealogy projects, Ivy was known for his artistic and creative talents as a stained glass artisan with colorful, original works featured in many local galleries and museums. He shared his love of piano, dance, opera and theater with friends and family for many years and was an avid supporter of the Moonlight Theater in Vista.

Ivy is survived by the Bodin family in Louisiana and many dear ones in North San Diego County.

A gathering of remembrance to honor Ivy will be held at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens in Vista, CA later this year.

Ivy had a natural gift to connect with people and animals and share his positive outlook on life and it’s beauty. He loved growing roses, eating Georgia pecans and homegrown vegetables and making a world-class Cajun roux. He enjoyed his own life to the fullest through simple pleasures and never missed an opportunity to lift other’s up. We will most certainly miss having Ivy with us but cannot help but smile at the loveliness he has left behind to be enjoyed for generations to come.