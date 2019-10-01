Escondido, CA — California Center For the Arts presents the off-Broadway Hit comedy “Men from Mars – Women are from Venus” on October 19th. Shows at 3:30 & 8 PM. Tickets $30 special offer 800-988-4253 or online at www.artcenter.org.
It's Time for a Light-Hearted Theatrical Comedy at The Center!
