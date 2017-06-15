Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  It’s Book Time With Ronald McDonald At Vista Library

It’s Book Time With Ronald McDonald At Vista Library

By   /  June 15, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Ronald McDonald is hosting an educational summer library tour and will be making a stop at the Vista Library. 700 Eucalyptus,  on June 20 at 10 a.m. “It’s Book Time with Ronald McDonald” is free and open to all.

At the library, Ronald will share his excitement for reading and introduce his many good “friends” – books! The show introduces kids to the concept of “book time,” the time we set aside each day to read. In addition, the show reinforces appropriate library use and the proper care of books. Ronald teaches children that reading is fun and book time is an important time of day.

 

 San Diego County McDonald’s

Vista Library – 700 Eucalyptus Avenue – Vista, CA 92084

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Custom Embroidered FLEXFIT CAPS

Read More →