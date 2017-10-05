“ITEX My Lunch Network” – Friday the 13th; The Fundraiser!

“ITEX My Lunch Network” October 13, 2017, 6:00-9:00 pm

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista, 410 W. California Ave., Vista

(Vista, CA–) ITEX My Lunch Network announces a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Club of Vista on Friday, October 13 from 6:00-9:00 at the Club. The evening will begin with registration and a silent auction at 6:00. Dinner includes spaghetti with marinara with or without meatballs, salad, bread and water. Soda and dessert will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are only $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Game show participation will be by random selection. A silent auction will be a featured part of the event.

“A networking group needs a purpose to bring the members together” said Art Kaliel, Founder of My Lunch Network, “We’re excited to support the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, and the good work they do for our local kids. Our community has great people and resources. We hope to make this the first of many events. Professional Game Show host Dave Flores will make this a fun and memorable evening.”

“We are touched and delighted that My Lunch Network has selected The Boys & Girls Club of Vista as a charity partner for this event” said Ellen Clark, Development Coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, “Their members have been very supportive of our kids. It is great to work with a community group who are willing to take on this type of event on behalf of the Club”.

About ITEX My Lunch Network…For more than 20 years, this group of business people that have been meeting for the purpose of growing their businesses. The group meets at different locations in San Marcos, Encinitas, Vista, Escondido & Oceanside! Bringing together a unique group of people to help each other succeed.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org