iTAN Expands into Vista Opens Thirty-First Southern California Salon

Vista, CA February 2017—iTAN, a Southern California-based health and beauty salon brand offering the latest in sun, spray and spa services, announced today the opening of a new salon in Vista, Calif. The 1,200-square-foot salon opened doors on Feb. 4, 2017 in the Melrose Village Plaza, located at 1605 S. Melrose Drive, Suite A. This is iTAN’s thirty-first salon since inception and a first location in Vista.

Founded in 2001 by Faraje and Irina Kharsa with the vision of providing modern beauty in everyday life, iTAN has grown to be a recognized leader in the health and beauty space. While the company primarily focused on sun tanning services in the early years, iTAN branched out into spray tanning and spa to better address the beauty and wellness needs of its customers.

Today, iTAN offers a range of sun, spray, and spa services, such as spray tans, detox body wraps, teeth whitening, photo facials, tanning, skin hydration treatments, Aqua Jet Therapy and more. With six locations in the Inland Empire, 24 in San Diego and 31 throughout Southern California, iTAN offers expert salon consultants, the latest in self-administered sun, spray and spa technology, competitive rates and exceptional customer service.

“We continue to see the wellness trend grow as consumers shift more focus to their health and wellbeing,” said Faraje Kharsa, founder and CEO of iTAN. “We’re looking forward to bringing our cutting-edge technology and unmatched value to Vista and make our signature beauty and wellness services accessible to the community.”

iTAN Salon Director Megan Stafford has been appointed to oversee day to day operations of the Vista location, reporting to District Manager Monica Golloian. Vista iTAN store hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday,9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

While the salon is already open, iTAN will host a grand opening from Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26, timed with iTAN’s popular semi-annual sale, where all sun, spray and spa treatments are just $1.

