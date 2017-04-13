iTAN Celebrates 16 Years in Business Company Opens 31st Salon In Vista

Southern California-based Health and Beauty Salon Opens 31st Location; Gives Back to Loyal Customers with New Deals Company opens 31st salon location in Vista, celebrates ‘Sweet 16’

Vista, CA., April 2017—iTAN, a Southern California-based health and beauty salon brand offering the latest in sun, spray, and spa services, is marking its 16th year in business. With 31 salon locations throughout Southern California, six in the Inland Empire and 24 in San Diego, iTAN offers the latest in self-administered sun, spray and spa technology, with services including spray tans, detox body wraps, teeth whitening, photo facials, sun tanning, skin hydration treatments, and Aqua Jet Therapy. Timed with its ‘Sweet 16’ celebration, iTAN gives back to its loyal customers by offering membership specials along with an ‘Anniversary Product Bundle’ during the month of April.

Founded in 2001 by Faraje and Irina Kharsa with the vision of providing modern beauty in everyday life, iTAN has grown to be a recognized leader in the health and beauty space. While the company primarily focused on sun tanning services in the early years, iTAN branched out into spray tanning and spa to better address the beauty and wellness needs of its customers.

“We’re extremely honored to celebrate 16 successful years of business,” said Faraje Kharsa, founder and CEO of iTAN. “It has certainly been a Sweet 16, filled with great support from the local communities, our customers, and employees who truly represent iTAN’s knowledgeable and friendly company culture. We’re looking forward to continue delivering unmatched value and service to our customers around Southern California and making our signature beauty and wellness services accessible to more communities throughout the region.”

Some of iTAN’s most notable accomplishments and milestones over the past 16 years include:

2001 : iTAN founded; first salon opens in Encinitas

: iTAN founded; first salon opens in Encinitas 2004 : Company introduces iCLUB memberships

: Company introduces iCLUB memberships 2004 : iTAN opens salon in Poway

: iTAN opens salon in Poway 2005 : iTAN introduces ‘Mystic Monday ’ specials, the first tanning salon to do so in San Diego

: iTAN introduces ‘Mystic ’ specials, the first tanning salon to do so in San Diego 2006 : Company is voted ‘Best Tanning Salon’ by San Diego’s 10 News A-List

: Company is voted ‘Best Tanning Salon’ by San Diego’s 10 News A-List 2008 : iTAN adds FIT Bodywrap as their first spa service

: iTAN adds FIT Bodywrap as their first spa service 2008 : Company expands into the Inland Empire, opening 3 locations in Temecula

: Company expands into the Inland Empire, opening 3 locations in Temecula 2009 : iTAN begins its journey to becoming a SoCal household name by introducing iTAN Franchising, Inc.

: iTAN begins its journey to becoming a SoCal household name by introducing iTAN Franchising, Inc. 2010 : Company adds spa services to all iTAN locations

: Company adds spa services to all iTAN locations 2011 : Company introduces ‘Customer Appreciation Weekend’ with $1 deals all weekend

: Company introduces ‘Customer Appreciation Weekend’ with $1 deals all weekend 2012 : iTAN expands its presence in the Inland Empire with opening of salon in Wildomar

: iTAN expands its presence in the Inland Empire with opening of salon in Wildomar 2012: Company updates logo to represent growth of the company and expansion of services

Company updates logo to represent growth of the company and expansion of services 2014 : iTAN expands into Orange Country with the opening of San Clemente salon

: iTAN expands into Orange Country with the opening of San Clemente salon 2017: Company opens 31st salon location in Vista, celebrates ‘Sweet 16’

About iTAN

iTAN health and beauty salons offer a range of sun, spray, and spa services, such as spray tans, detox body wraps, teeth whitening, photo facials, sun tanning, skin hydration treatments, Aqua Jet Therapy and more. With six locations in the Inland Empire and 31 throughout Southern California, iTAN has expert salon consultants on site, the latest in self-administered sun, spray and spa technology, competitive rates and exceptional customer service. iTAN salons offer special deals including iCLUB membership perks, $15 Mystic Mondays, BOGO Spa Sundays, discounts for students and military, and more. For more information, visit www.itan.com.

iTAN Sun Spray Spa – Vista- 1605 S. Melrose Dr., Ste. A Vista, CA 92081 – Phone Number (760) 842-5281

Hours –Mon – Fri: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm – Sat: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm – Sun: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm