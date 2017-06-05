Italian American Art & Culture Association of San Diego

We screen Italian cinema all summer long at La Paloma Theatre! See what we’ve got coming.
Latin Lover – Thursday, June 8 | 7pm | Tickets Online
It’s been 10 years since the passing of Saverio Crispo, Italy’s most beloved movie star and most prolific ladies’ man. He left behind five daughters, each from a different relationship in a different part of the world
…MORE
…MORE
Shores of Light: Salento 1945-1947
Thursday, July 13 | 7pm | Tickets Online
Thursday, July 13 | 7pm | Tickets Online
Thousands of Jewish survivors landed in Southern Italy after WWII, on their way to Israel. This film follows the story of three Israeli women born during this time as they discover the place and culture where their parents began to believe in life again…MORE
Lo chiamavano jeeg robot (They Call Me Jeeg Robot)
Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7pm | Tickets Online
Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7pm | Tickets Online
Enzo must choose between a life as a super criminal or a superhero when a young girl’s life is threatened by a psycho gangster. Enzo meets a young girl who mistakes him for her favorite Japanese Anime character, Hiroshi Shiba…MORE
Community Partner Event
New Film Prices for 2017! Film Prices Are Now $12 for General Admission and $8 for Members, Students, & Active Duty Military
Want to see what else is on our slate for 2017?
Click on the boxes below to see more of the San Diego and the North County Film Series
A special message from SDG&E:
SDG&E’s EcoChoice program gives customers the option to purchase up to 100% clean, renewable energy. For more information, visit sdge.com/ecochoice.
Thank You to Our Partners & Sponsors!