“Once On This Island” Tiffany Miranda

Tiffany Miranda …2016 CIDA award winning high school, Mission Vista, beautifully performed a musical known as “Once On This Island” which is based on a novel named “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy. The lead roles were played by the following members, David Spitzfaden, Casey Johnston, Jackson Taitano, Madison Prince, and Allyce Calloway. The majority of the cast can all agree on two things, the drama program at Mission Vista is absolutely one of a kind, and they all have unconditional love and respect for their theater teacher Mrs. Jones. Mrs. Jones is a proud member of the founding faculty and theater teacher at Mission Vista. Many of the students on campus agree that she is very involved, and genuinely cares about the students. Casey Johnston said, “I really liked Mrs. Jones, and I easily connected with her. As time passed our bond got stronger, and this is something I want and would really like to continue.” When asked if Mrs. Jones unites the students, or the students unite themselves, cast member, Katelyn Peterson says, “Mrs. Jones is the head of that theater, while the stage tech crew is more of the spine. She leads everyone, she helps us, and supports us in any way that she can. However, the students are family. We all need one another and without Mrs. Jones, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Mrs. Jones has a very unique sense of choosing musicals for Mission Vista. It is often said that she picks out the most uncommon musicals or plays and turns them into something more verses of what you would normally expect it to be. She creates this environment where you are welcomed with open arms, and she pushes you to be the best version of yourself. Many students say theater gives them a crowd and a stage to express themselves on as well as the support of their peers. It goes without a doubt that she loves her job, and loves working with the students.

With all efforts made, opening night was very successful. When I entered in the lobby of the theater, to watch this musical, I was unaware of what to expect. However, walking in, it gave off an automatic caribbean feel. While welcomed with open arms, they had all types of cast member pictures up on the walls honoring the work and time the actors had put in. With the sight of floral settings, and beautiful flowers throughout the lobby, we were soon escorted into our seats. Casey Johnston stated, “the musical itself I really love because it’s not like any musical you’ve seen. With lots of plays or musicals, you can easily tell how it’s going to end, however with this musical it’s unpredictable because there’s so much change throughout the musical, and it has such a unique style of music because you don’t really often see a caribbean styled musical.”

The musical was often said to be very applicable to today’s modern times. “Once On This Island” was a very influential, and was an eye opener to how social classes, and segregation can still be applied today. Even though we are in the 21st century we still often face class division, and marks of racism. It often leaves us wondering, if we don’t meet a certain criteria, will people look at you differently?

“Once On This Island” is often associated with family tensions and the boundaries of love. Questions such as how far someone would go for love, and as to what the limits are. When asked if the musical had influenced her in anyway, Allyce Calloway said, “It definitely did, because as a society we are constantly, and unconsciously judging people, rather than trying to understand their circumstances, and I think with this show, especially doing it as a team, we are more conscious of what’s going on in today’s society. The best part is, we have learned to have more compassion for one another.”

The musical had four God’s, the water God [Agwe, played by Jackson Taitano], the god of love [Erzulie, played by Madison Prince], the earth God [Asaka, played by Casey Johnston], and the death God [Papa Ge, played by David Spitzfaden]. A peasant girl falls in love with a french boy and utilizes the power of love to stop the division of social classes. Along with that the family tensions. It is often referred to as a mixture of Romeo and Juliet, and The Little Mermaid with a jungle theme.

Going behind the scenes, I spoke with two stage tech workers, Emily and Heather who both happily discussed what it was like for them to be on the job. Heather mentioned that she was very proud of how the tech crew had set the scene, and how intricate it was. While Emily was very detailed on the lightshow itself. Both tech workers were very excited to work the show, and enjoyed the musical itself.

This musical brings gives you a new perspective and a fresh new sight. It’s a very emotional story and brings everything into a more spiritual level when it comes to the way life works, and especially the way it was portrayed in the show. It’s a very spiritual journey rather than the outlooks on different stories.

Tiffany Miranda is a Mission Vista Student Intern