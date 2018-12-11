Irish Christmas in America “Jingles All The Way” To Escondido For The Holidays!

Catch this Holiday Show on December 19th at 7:30 pm!

Escondido, CA. – December 2018 – Irish Christmas in America will be performing at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 starting at 7:30pm.

The hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show, now in its 14th season, features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humour and boundless energy.

Produced by Oisín Mac Diarmada of award-winning lrish group Téada, the 2018 tour brings back the amazing Séamus Begley, (TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year) along with the immense vocal talents of Sligo’s Niamh Farrell.

This family-friendly performance features evocatively-sung Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and thrilling Irish dancing, while evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions.

Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2018.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Tickets: $40-$55. Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/irish-christmas-america/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.